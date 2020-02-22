Global weather and digital media leader AccuWeather has announced an exclusive partnership with Cricket West Indies (CWI), offering their fan base with match day weather insights and superior forecasts for which AccuWeather is known.

The announcement comes on the heels of a ceremonial jersey-signing at AccuWeather’s New York Office at 7 World Trade Center, Manhattan. CWI President Ricky Skerritt was accompanied at the ceremony by CWI Chief Executive Officer Johnny Grave. Top corporate officials representing AccuWeather included Eric Danetz, chief business officer; and Todd Olson, manager, Financial Services.

With AccuWeather as the official weather forecast provider for the cricket board, CWI will have weather insights and data integrated in a widget on their website, providing fans a glimpse into specific weather conditions in store for upcoming matches and other cricket-related events. What is more, fans can enjoy the highly popular AccuWeather features such as the RealFeel and Minutecast for the most well-rounded and accurate forecasting information, specifically targeting cities where matches are held.

“This incredibly unique and strategic partnership with CWI is a symbol of AccuWeather’s continued excitement for and growth into the world of cricket,” said President of AccuWeather, Steven R Smith. “Fans around the world now have more access and knowledge of AccuWeather’s incredibly popular digital properties — and we embrace the opportunity to help the fanbase of CWI teams better prepare for the elements before, during, and after matches.”

Skerritt said: “This partnership signals another important step forward in the growth of our use of digital platforms. This important commercial agreement will also result in added value to the information that we provide our stakeholders, especially the fans of our teams, throughout the Caribbean and the world.”

"We are thrilled to see these two great, globally focused organisations come together to create this special partnership," said M Style Marketing CEO, Rob Striar. "It was a pleasure facilitating the relationship, and we are excited to now watch how each partner benefits and grows collaboratively."

M Style Marketing, a leading strategy, marketing and branding firm, played an integral role in introducing and coordinating the partnership between organisations.

Following the unveiling of an exciting new partnership with AccuWeather on Thursday, Cricket West Indies (CWI) continues to put the groundwork in place to engage with other potential partners.

While in New York, the CWI President and CEO also made a courtesy call on top officials of ‘Houlihan Lokey’, a leading Manhattan based global investment bank with expertise in a wide array of financial and strategic advisory services. The CWI officials also held wide ranging discussions with the San Francisco-based President of Cricket USA, Paraag Marathe and CEO Iain Higgins, following a meeting of the Board of Cricket USA, which took place in New York on Friday, February 21.

CWI’s aim is to grow existing commercial relationships, while building new strategic partnerships. According to CEO Grave: “We are looking to grow our family of sponsors, and we are delighted with this new association with AccuWeather. We expect that our meeting with Houlihan Lokey can open some new doors for us down the line. In recent times we welcomed new sponsors such as Colonial Group and Betway, and Sandals are a longstanding friend of West Indies cricket who continue to support the game as our Principal Partner. We also fully appreciate the relationships we have developed with smaller sponsors like Blue Waters, our official water partner. This short United States trip has turned out to be very valuable.”