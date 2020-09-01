BCCI sponsorship: Indian cricket board is now without Team Kit sponsor

Cricket News: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is now without any sponsor for Team kit as it failed to get one within the deadline. According to a report by e4m, the Invitation to Tender (ITT) received lukewarm response from potential bidders for Official Merchandising Partner Rights and Team Kit Sponsor. Reportedly, sports companies Adidas and Puma were believed to be the front runner for the Team Kit sponsorship deal, however, they showed no interest in the tender. Now, with the deadline over, BCCI is likely to issue fresh dates for the bid.

The Team Kit Sponsorship this time is expected to be in the range of Rs 200 to 250 crore for five years, which will be lesser than what Nike paid earlier as Team Kit Sponsor–Rs 370 crore plus royalty.