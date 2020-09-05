Shpageeza Cricket League 2020 LIVE between Bergamo Cricket Club vs Kent Lanka Cricket Club (BD vs MAK Dream11 Team Prediction).

ECS T10 Rome 2020 LIVE: BD vs MAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Shpageeza Cricket League 2020 LIVE Match Details

Match: BD vs MAK

Date: 6 Sep 2020

Time: 2:30 PM IST, Live on Fancode

Shpageeza Cricket League 2020 League 2020 BD vs MAK Predicted 11

Mis Ainak Knights: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Noor Ali Zadran, Ihsanullah, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Mohammad Nabi (C), Fazal Niazai , Naveen-ul-Haq, Tariq Stanikzai, Yamin Ahmadzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad

Band-e-Amir Dragons: Rashid Khan (C), Javed Ahmadi , Imran Janat, Afsar Zazai (wk), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Nasir Jamal, Shawkat Zaman, Nijat Masood, Hayatullah, Batin Shah

Shpageeza Cricket League 2020 League 2020 BD vs MAK full squads

Mis Ainak Knights: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Noor Ali Zadran, Ihsanullah, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Mohammad Nabi (C), Fazal Niazai , Naveen-ul-Haq, Tariq Stanikzai, Yamin Ahmadzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad, Farhan Zakhil, Rahmatullah Sahak, Abidullah Taniwal, Zahidullah, Zia ul Haq Eisakhil, Rahmanullah Zadran, Najib Stanikzai, Zohaib Zamankhil, Sadiqullah Patan

Band-e-Amir Dragons: Rashid Khan (C), Javed Ahmadi , Imran Janat, Afsar Zazai (wk), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Nasir Jamal, Shawkat Zaman, Nijat Masood, Hayatullah, Batin Shah, Naveed Obaid, Rifatullah, Zamir Khan, Usman Adil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fitratullah Khawri, Qasim Oryakhil