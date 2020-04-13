Cricket Business : Fans suffer as PCB yet to refund fans for PSL tickets

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been unable to refund the ticket price of the matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 played without fans and the ones that were postponed, despite nearly a month having passed by.

When the league was indefinitely suspended on March 17, the PCB had promised to give full refund to fans who had bought the tickets but were not given the chance to attend the matches.

The Daily Express has reported, that the PCB has not been able to finalize its policy regarding the procedure of refund yet due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has caused lockdowns and paralyzed life.

Sources within the PCB told the Urdu daily that refunds would have been made by now, had it not been for the virus.

The board meanwhile has once again assured fans that a final decision in this regard will be made as soon as the situation improves. According to PCB, PSL 2020 tickets will be refunded once situation improves