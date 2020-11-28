Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI : New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and Australia’s Glenn Maxwell might have had a poor run in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL), but the two cricketers played match-winning knocks for their respective national teams on Friday. The fact that the two Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) cricketers put up impressive shows in national colours was not lost on the fans and they took to social media to point out the same. Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI : IPL 2020 Fail, International cricket pass Maxwell ‘apologies’ to KL Rahul

After the game, Neesham who is famous for his quirky takes on social media responded to a funny meme featuring KXIP skipper KL Rahul.



Maxwell while replying to Neesham said he actually apologised to Rahul, who handled the wicket-keeping duties for India in the first ODI.



“I apologised to him while I was batting,” Maxwell tweeted. The Australian batsman didn’t hit a single six in 13 matches of the IPL in Dubai, but whacked three from his first 15 balls against India in the opening ODI. In fact, his 19-ball 45 was instrumental in taking the game out of India’s reach.