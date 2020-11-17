Indian Cricket Team Schedule: Virat Kohli and team scheduled to play non-stop 12 months in 2021

India to host England from January to March

Team India, after returning from Australia in January, will host England for two-month-long series which will consist of four Tests, four ODIs and four T20Is.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia ODI Records: Check what happened when Virat Kohli’s team met Australians in the last 5 matches

IPL 2021 from March to May

After seeing off England, Indian players will begin their preparations for IPL 2021, which is scheduled to take place from March end to mid of May. Interestingly, the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is likely to witness mega auction, which means that all the franchises will be reshuffled and players will have very less time to adjust with their new teams. Hence, they will join their respective team’s’ camps as soon as they are done with their series against England.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 to IPL 2021: Top 5 changes that will be seen in 14th edition of IPL

India to tour Sri Lanka for limited-overs series and Asia Cup 2021

Post IPL 2020, Virat Kohli and co. will fly to neighbouring nation Sri Lanka in June for three-match ODI series and five-match T20I series. However, the Men in Blue won’t return home after the series as from June end to mid of July, Team India will be busy defending their Asia Cup title in the Island nation, which will host Asia Cup 2021.

India will fly to Zimbabwe in July

In July, India are scheduled to tour Zimbabwe for three ODIs and senior players are likely to be rested for the tour with Indian selectors giving opportunity to young crop of players to gain experience in the African nation.

India to tour England from July to September

Later in July, Team India will travel to England for gruelling five-match Test series which will be completed in the span of two months. It will be a crucial series for both the teams as, it’s a part of World Test Championship.

Kohli and co. to host South Africa in October

In October, India will host South Africa for three ODIs and five T20Is, which will serve as preparatory series for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

ICC T20 World Cup

Just after the series against SA, the Men in Blue will enter the mega event- T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in India from October to November. Having home advantage, the Kohli-led team will aim to clinch their second T20 WC.

India to host New Zealand from November to December

After playing South Africa and T20 World Cup on home soil, India will welcome New Zealand for two Tests and three T20Is which will take place from November end to mid of December.

Team India will travel to South Africa in December

Indian cricket team will end 2021 with tour to South Africa where they will play three Tests and as many T20Is.

Indian Cricket Team’s schedule in 2022

Team India will be on their toes in 2022 as well as they will first host West Indies from January to February for three-match ODI series and three-match T20I series. After that, the Kohli’s team will host Sri Lanka for three-Tests and as many T20Is scheduled to take place from February to March.

Then in March, India will tour New Zealand for three ODIs post which Indian players will return to home for IPL 2022, which will go on till mid of May.

In July, India will visit England for limited-overs series consisting of three ODIs and as many T20Is and it will be followed by their tour to West Indies in August for three-match ODI and T20 series.

September will witness the Asia CUP 2022, while in October and November Team India will be busy with ICC T20 World Cup which is scheduled to take place in Australia. After the completion of the marquee tournament, the Men in Blue will travel to Bangladesh in November for two Tests and three T20Is.

In December, Sri Lanka will come to India for five-match ODI series.

Indian Cricket Team’s schedule in 2023

Team India will begin 2023 with hosting New Zealand in January for three ODIs and as many T20Is, while in February Australia will visit India for two-months long tour consisting of four-match Test series, three-match ODI series and three T20Is.

In April and May, IPL 2023 will take place while in October, India will host ICC ODI World Cup.