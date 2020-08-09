Lankan Premier League : Sri Lanka Cricket board does not have answers to many questions

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Board is once again trying to launch its ambitious project, the Lankan Premier League. As per the last official release by SLC, the league is scheduled to begin on 28th August 2020 i.e less than 3 weeks from now. Neither SLC has made any official announcement about the teams, commercial partners or any other details about the event.

It has been reported in the Sri Lankan media that SLC has signed with Dubai Based IPG Group for the next 5 years to execute every aspect of the league. Reportedly IPG media will be paying $2Mn per annum to SLC and will be responsible for all commercial monetization of the league.

The SLC is yet to make the relationship official. Not only this, lack of clarity on the event is even making SLC’s in-house staff jittery about LPL.

“We know LPL is announced for 28th August but who is taking care of it, who are the franchise, broadcasters, sponsors – we don’t have much of idea around it. Sri Lanka airport is also currently shut, we don’t know how things will work out.”, said one of the SLC insider on condition of anonymity.

Lankan Premier League, many unanswered questions ? The LPL as per the last release by SLC is scheduled to start on 28th August with finals being slated for 20th September. The league is grappling with lot of unanswered questions. InsideSport tried reaching out to SLC but did not get any answers on the following questions ? 1) Who are the franchises for the LPL ? 2) When will the franchises be announced ? 3) Who will broadcast the league ? 4) Is there a confirmed players list for LPL ? 5) Which international players have confirmed for the LPL ? 6) What will be the health safety norms employed by the LPL organizers ? 7) With Sri Lanka airport currently shut-down, how will international players or the organizers will come into Sri Lanka ? 8) Who are the confirmed sponsors for the league ? 9) How franchises will select the players ? 10) Will players be selected via AUCTIONS ? 11) Are the organizers complying with all norms set by ICC for the league events ? 12) Are the potential franchises cleared by ICC Anti Corruption Unit team ? SLC despite of repeated attempts, did not give clarity on the questions posed by InsideSport. Finally, InsideSport wrote a email to SLC CEO but that too at the time of filing this report remain unanswered by the Sri Lankan Board. LPL 2020 : Report claims, Liam Plunkett, Tim Southee, Mohammad Hafeez signed up for LPL According to a report by leading Sri Lankan daily Ceylon Today, 2019 World Cup winning paceman from England Liam Plunkett, New Zealand paceman Tim Southee, veteran Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez and West Indies opener Dwayne Smith will be the biggest and top attractions in the inaugural Lankan Premier League. The report claims, the deadline by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to send their interest and availability is over now and it is being claimed that a total of 93 International crickets have been listed for franchises to choose from for Sri Lanka’s upcoming franchise based T20 league, Lanka Premier League (LPL), a top SLC official confirmed to Ceylon Today.