RCC vs KCC ECS T10 Rome 2020 LIVE: Dream 11 Roma Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction, Team Squads, Match Prediction

ECS T10 Rome 2020 LIVE between Roma Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club (RCC vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction).

Here some cricket fantasy tips to make your own team for Dream11 ECS T10 Rome 2020 LIVE (RCC vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction)

Click here for RCC vs KCC LIVE Score – https://www.insidesport.co/sport-matches/?field=entity_cricket&id=45530&widget=match_center

ECS T10 Rome 2020 LIVE: RCC vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction

ECS T10 Rome 2020 LIVE Match Details

Match: Roma Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club (RCC vs KCC)

Date: 2 Sep 2020

Time: 3:30 PM IST, Live on Fancode

ECS T10 Rome 2020 LIVE Streaming details

ECS T10 Rome 2020 will be streamed on the Fancode App in india and worldwide on the European Cricket Network’s YouTube channel.

ECS T10 Rome 2020 League 2020 RCC vs KCC full squads

Roma Cricket Club:

Rajeewa Kulatunga, Shameera Kuruppu, Prabath Ekneligoda, Sujith Rillagodage, Denham Seneviratne, Kaniska Weligamage, Navodh Kalansuriya, Riccardo Maggio, Thimira Ranasinghe, Ranil Omaththage, Thilina Rathnayaka, Udana Sendanayake, Crishan Kalugamage, Danmika Aththanayaka, Dileepa Fernando, Dilak Fernando, Saliya Pitigala, Dinidu Marage

Kings XI Cricket Club:

Noman Ali, Atiq Tabraiz, Harmanjeet Singh, Ram Jaspal, Sarbjit Singh, Abdul Kashif, Salman Ali, Simranjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Jagjit Singh, Jaipal Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Kulmeet Singh, Vikas Kumar